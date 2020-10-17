Phase 2 of Punjab’s smart village campaign kicks off in Mohali district

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:59 IST

After the virtual inauguration of the second phase of Smart Village Campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the Punjab government has formally kick-started its ambitious rural transformation programme in the district.

As part of phase 2, an amount of ₹102.85 crore has been laid out for the holistic development of all the 341 villages in Mohali district, which would subsequently lead to improvement in the quality of life of the people.

The campaign seeks to transform the villages on the lines of smart cities that will help them become self-reliant, clean and hygienic.

Development works to be undertaken in this leg include construction of community centres, dharamshalas, drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting, solid waste management, renovation of ponds, disposal of sullage water, construction of streets, drains, playgrounds, stadiums, gymnasiums, installation of solar street lights, construction of bus shelters, development of cremation grounds/ graveyards, community library, schools and anganwadis among others.

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal delivered his address to the panchayats from the district administrative complex. He exhorted the gram panchyats to spend the hard-earned money of the people of Punjab judiciously.

Reportedly, an amount of ₹16.96 crore was s