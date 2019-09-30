e-paper
Pilot project: UT to install 500 smart meters in two weeks

These will send tamper alerts to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Centre

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Under its Smart Grid project, the UT electricity department will replace the existing power meters in the city with more than 500 smart meters by the end of October second week. A total of 30,000 meters will be installed in the first phase.

“Initially, in a pilot project, 500 meters will be installed in one of the southern sectors; the sector is yet to be finalised. The meters have been bought and the initial testing has been completed,” said a senior department official, privy to the matter.

The smart meters will send tamper alerts to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre and allow the department to keep a track of load, voltage, outages, peak demand and power consumption across the city.

In its latest report, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had directed the department to expedite the process of procurement and installation of smart meters and had sought a progress report from it.

In the first phase of the Smart Grid project undertaken in October 2018, the department had allotted the work for installing 30,000 smart meters in four Sectors (29, 31, 47, and 48), six villages (Faida, Ram Darbar, Hallomajra, Raipur Kalan, Makhanmajra, and Daria), and the Industrial Area.

THE PROJECT

Under the Smart Grid project, approved by the National Smart Grid Mission, the UT administration has planned to install smart electricity meters as part of its power sector reforms. It will facilitate zero tampering of the electricity meters. Besides, a power control room will be alerted of any tripping in the main lines.

Thus, it will benefit both the department and the consumers.

SCADA BUILDING NEARING COMPLETION

The construction work of the building to house the Data and SCADA Centre in Sector 18 is nearing completion. “Within a week, we will hand over the building to a private company to complete the operationalisation of the centre,” the official said.

Being constructed at a cost of ₹1.70 crore, the centre is imperative to the creation of a smart grid system for electricity management in the city.

SCADA is a centrally-located control system that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management.

“Once running, it will allow the electricity department to monitor, gather and process real-time electricity data. Department officials will get real-time information on power outages and manage the emerging power needs of a locality. Power bills will be also be generated from the centre,” the official said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 00:35 IST

