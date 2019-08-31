Pinjore man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint, 4 held

cities

Police arrested four men for allegedly assaulting a Pinjore man, vandalising his car and robbing him of ₹2.98 lakh at gunpoint in Pinjore on Thursday night.

The accused have been identified as Subhash, alias Marshal, of Bitna village; Pradeep, alias Pappu; Gaurav and Sandeep.

The victim, Harjit Singh, 40, is a labour contractor, who lives in Himshikha Colony, Pinjore.

Harjit told the police that he was on his way home in his Hyundai Creta around 10pm on Thursday. As he reached Malla village road, Subash, also a labour contractor, intercepted his vehicle with his car.

The four accused then stepped out of the car and smashed the windowpanes of his Creta with iron rods and a spade. Meanwhile, one of the accused brandished a gun and snatched ₹2.98 lakh in cash from his car.

Pinjore station house officer (SHO) inspector Yashdeep Singh said as locals gathered at the spot, the accused fled in Subash’s car.

“We have arrested the accused and initiated further investigation. We are looking into the victim’s claim of robbery. Both Harjit and Subash are labour contractors and are old business rivals,” the SHO added.

The accused were booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

They will be produced in court on Saturday.

