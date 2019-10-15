‘Pioneers of change’: CM lauds farmers not burning stubble

chandigarh

Describing the progressive farmers who have refrained from burning paddy stubble, as pioneers of change, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday called upon them to join the state government in launching a campaign to persuade farmers to give up the practice in the interest of the environment.

Addressing these farmers, Amarinder said, “These agents of change have done yeoman’s service to humanity by helping create a pollution-free environment.” He said their experiences and expertise must be replicated by all to save fertility of soil and prevent environmental damage.

Lauding the professionals and agricultural technocrats who were taking up agriculture as a full-time profession, the CM said their contribution, especially in putting the new technological advancements in agriculture into practice, would motivate the farmers to adopt these techniques to enhance crop productivity, both quantitatively as well as qualitatively.

Sharing his experience, Surjit Singh, a farmer from village Sadhugarh in Fatehgarh Sahib, said he was the first to shun the practice of residue burning at a time when modern equipment and farm machinery was not even in vogue.

Gurbachan Singh, a farmer from Burj Deva Singh in Tarn Taran district, highlighted the conservation of air, water and soil, which had been propagated by Guru Nanak and appealed to the farming fraternity to follow the Guru’s message.

