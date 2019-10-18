Pipeline burst near Subhash Chowk disrupts traffic movement on Sohna Road

cities

Gurugram: The bursting of a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) pipeline, next to JMD Megapolis Mall, resulted in heavy congestion on one carriageway of Sohna Road for nearly two hours on Friday morning.

The discharge was such that the accumulation of recycled water stretched from the mall till a petrol pump located just before Subhash Chowk, covering a 1.5 kilometre-long stretch, delaying commuters travelling from Vatika Chowk towards Subhash Chowk by 15-20 minutes.

“We received an alert about the pipeline bursting around 9.45am and accordingly deputed officials along the stretch affected by waterlogging. There was two feet-deep water in some parts, but we ensured traffic kept moving. However, traffic movement slowed down considerably due to it,” said inspector Sombir, zonal officer (ZO), Gurugram traffic police.

The ZO added that he informed GMDA officials about the pipeline rupture. He said the pipeline was fixed by 11.15am, and it took until noon for water to recede.

GMDA officials said the pipeline carries recycled water from the Behrampur Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) till the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where the treated water is used for horticulture purposes.

“NHAI officials inadvertently ruptured the pipeline during ongoing constructions. Our officials fixed the pipeline under an hour. Subsequently, I directed the concerned executive engineer to lodge a police complaint against NHAI for negligence,” said Lalit Arora, chief engineer, GMDA.

In March 2017, the NHAI’s contractor had also been cautioned by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) of a police complaint, after repeated incidents of damage to the master water pipeline had occurred at Iffco Chowk during the widening of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

The stretch between Vatika Chowk and Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road has been a constant bottleneck since June this year as NHAI has working on the Sohna Elevated Road project, which has resulted in one lane of the three-lane carriageway being occupied in most parts.

Residents said the waterlogging further compounded the traffic woes on the stretch.

“The service lanes became virtually inaccessible due to the excess water. Vehicles had only the two lanes to travel through. It was only after 30 minutes of driving that I was able to finally clear Subhash Chowk,” said Ankush Mehra, a resident of Sector 66.

Few commuters decided to avoid the stretch entirely after getting a traffic update.

“I could see heavy congestion ahead of the South City 2 Chowk, and quickly checked my maps app, which show a 15 minute delay. I decided to change my route and took a diversion via the arterial lanes of Sector 49 to avoid getting stuck,” Dakshay Yadav, a resident of Sector 31, said.

