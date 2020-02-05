Pitching in to save Gangetic dolphins

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:19 IST

The forest department officials of several districts of western Uttar Pradesh have submitted their plans for the preparation of a draft integrated management plan for the Upper Ganga Ramsar Site, spread over an 85km stretch from Brijghat in Hapur to Narora in Bulandshahr.

Officials said the plan is proposed for five years and will largely benefit the Gangetic dolphins, ghariyals and other aquatic species.

The preparation of the plan is underway on the directions of the Union environment ministry. The Ramsar site in the upper Ganga river is one of the 130 sites selected across the country to have such a plan. The 85km stretch was declared a Ramsar site in 2005 and is home to the Gangetic dolphin, whose figures as per a survey conducted by the UP forest department and World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) are 33 in 2018, as against 22 in 2015.

“The plan is aimed at protecting the Gangetic dolphins, ghariyals and other aquatic species. We have sent our plans to the principal chief conservator of forests in Lucknow and it will be forwarded to the Centre,” NK Janu, chief conservator of forests (Meerut), said.

The Ganges river dolphin (Platanista gangetica) is one of the two subspecies of the South Asian river dolphin, the other being the Indus dolphin, found in the Indus river in Pakistan and Beas river in India.

“There is a marked presence of Gangetic dolphins at the Ramsar site. The plan is aimed at protecting them with measures such as reduction in pollution, community participation and protection of the ecosystem,” Janu said.

The four districts through which the Ramsar site passes are Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal and Bulandshahr. According to officials, the stretch also saw the release of 788 ghariyals between 2009 and 2019 in order to replenish their numbers.

“We have sent our requirement for equipment for protection and rescue of dolphins, a control centre which is to be established for surveillance etc,” Diksha Bhandari, divisional forest officer (Ghaziabad and Hapur), said.

According to officials, the Union ministry has also roped in WWF-India as knowledge partner as the agency is already taking up dolphin conservation and other measures at the Ramsar site.

According to officials, the draft plan preparation is in process and encompasses different aspects related to health of the river and the ecosystem along with species; regular checking of water quality and quantity; collaboration with local communities so there is focus on sustainable fishing and agriculture in order to reduce the use of pesticides; integrated management regime for better governance so that different departments and stakeholders coordinate in a better manner.