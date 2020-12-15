e-paper
Home / Cities / Plains, lower hills of Himachal to witness dense fog on December 16: MeT

Plains, lower hills of Himachal to witness dense fog on December 16: MeT

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said weather will remain clear throughout the state till December 21.

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT photo)
         

The state meteorological department has issued a warning for dense fog in the plains and lower hills of Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said weather will remain clear throughout the state till December 21. Weather was dry throughout the state in the last 24 hours and maximum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal while no appreciable changes were witnessed in minimum temperatures.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 3.6°C while Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded 0.2°C, 1.6°C, 1.4°C and 2.8°C respectively. Minimum temperature in Una was 7°C, Solan 0.5°C, Palampur 2°C, Bilaspur 8.5°C, Hamirpur 8.2°C, Nahan 6.5°C, Mandi 3.1°C and Kalpa shivered at minus 1.7°C. Keylong was the coldest at minus 6.4°C.

