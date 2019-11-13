e-paper
'Players from small towns are taking part in national events'

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Rajan Khinvasara is the president of Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM). He held this position from 2015 to 2016 also. The Pune-based businessman has served as the vice-president of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) for the past seven years. He became the first person from Pune to become the vice-president of BSFI when he was elected in 2012. Khinvasara tells Oumar Aga the growth of snooker in the country.

When would 6 Red snooker format become a national championship event?

A national championship for the 6 Red format will be organised for the first time in 2020. The format has gained popularity and many players are looking forward to take part in the national event.

The factors that attract youth to take up snooker?

It is a popular sport now with extensive coverage on TV and social media. The Indian Open organised in our country since the past five years has provided a lot of mileage to the sport. A lot of players from small towns, including Sangli, Latur and Osmanabad, are taking part in national and state-level tournaments that are organised regularly. A lot of these players hone their skills at the many pool parlours found across the cities and towns.

How does BSAM help underprivileged players?

We are always on the lookout for talented and skilful players, irrespective of their economic background. We cover the expense of promising players who cannot afford to take up the sport. Apart from that, there are many academies in every state of the country that help players train. Every state has support systems for such players.

Growth of sport in India in the past five years?

We have organised seven world championships in the last five years, that too in different categories. It speaks a lot about the growth of the sport in the country. Over 50 players from across the world have competed in these events.

