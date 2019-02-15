PM Modi to lay foundation of defence corridor project in Jhansi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including the proposed defence corridor, during his visit to Jhansi on Friday.

He is also scheduled to unveil a drinking water project for Bundelkhand.

After dedicating schemes worth Rs 15,339.40 crore, Modi will address a public meeting in Jhansi, the biggest city of Bundelkhand, to highlight his government’s focus on improving the lives of UP’s poor by giving boost to infrastructure and employment.

After Jhansi visit, Modi will keep frequenting UP by travelling to Prayagraj and Varanasi on February 19 for taking a dip in the Sangam after unveiling development projects in his parliamentary constituency.

On February 24, he will visit Gorakhpur to attend the concluding session of a farmers’ convention being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to BJP leaders, the PM’s Bundelkhand visit will highlight his government’s focus on the poor.

A state government official, who is supervising arrangements for the PM’s visit, said: “While the Rs 9,021-crore piped drinking water project is aimed at addressing the acute problem of drinking water supply in Bundelkhand, the defence corridor is expected to generate 2.50 lakh jobs in five years.”

Bundelkhand accounts for 19 assembly and 4 Lok Sabha seats. Jhansi is the parliamentary constituency of party’s firebrand leader and union minister Uma Bharti who has announced that she will not contest Lok Sabha polls.

UP BJP leader Chandramohan said, “Since the elections are round the corner, the media is busy seeing everything from the prism of politics. But one should also notice the PM’s concern for backward regions that had traditionally been neglected. And mind you, he will not just lay the foundation stone but also dedicate various projects that have been completed.”

Electrification of Jhansi-Mauranipur and Bhimsen-Khiarar section and the administrative block of Rani Laxmibai Central University of Jhansi are among the completed projects which the PM will inaugurate.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a coach refurbishing workshop to be built in 135 acres in Jhansi. The project was announced during the UP Investors’ Summit held on February 22 last year in Lucknow.

Railway officials, who are reaching Jhansi for the programme, said the workshop would initially refurbish 250 LHB passenger coaches and its capacity would gradually be increased to 500 LHB coaches, making it the biggest such workshop in the country.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 08:01 IST