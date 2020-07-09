PMC claims ‘no’ dengue cases reported in last four months; activists say due to Covid-19 infection fear people are not reporting symptoms

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:58 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) health department claims that it has not recorded even a single dengue case since March till June this year.

In the same period in 2019, these four months saw 57 confirmed positives and 32 confirmed cases were reported in 2018.

As per the PMC data which is updated till May 23, in January this year, 98 suspected dengue cases were recorded and three were confirmed positive, while in February 25 suspected cases and four confirmed positive. However, from March till May 23, ‘ zero’ cases were reported.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, chief, insecticide department, said, “We have not reported any dengue cases since the onset of the pandemic that is since March. Even in June when the cases usually start coming up we have not reported any cases.”

“There are no cases reported even in the private hospitals,” he said.

The report also states that 255 notices have been issued in January, 101 in February, 38 in March and 54 in April and 42 in May.

The data further states that there were no suspected cases recorded from March till May 23.

Activists say due to fear amid the Covid-19 pandemic people fear to report any other ailments voluntarily and so the record shows ‘zero’ dengue cases.

Dr Abhijit More, a member of Jan Arogya Manch, said, “The medical staff of civic and private hospitals have diverted their attention to treating Covid-19 patients. The PMC has not undertaken even a single drive on mosquito-related diseases and half of the civic body’s fever clinics are unmanned.”

“ Also, it could be because people are too scared to report any symptoms of dengue and go to any PMC clinic or even private clinic fearing Covid-19 infection,” said Dr More.