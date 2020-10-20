PMC clears Rs10.23 cr to shift pipelines on Navale bridge-Katraj chowk stretch

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:18 IST

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved Rs10.23 crore for shifting water and drainage pipelines laid on Navale bridge to Katraj chowk road.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the road widening work for the 3.88 km stretch passing through the city.

As it is a national highway passing through PMC limits, MP Supriya Sule approved funds from the central and state governments.

The project includes widening the existing 30m road between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk to 60m. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will also build a 7m wide service road and footpath.

As the shifting of water and drainage lines come under PMC works, PWD writes to the civic administration offering to shift the pipelines if the latter release funds.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar placed the proposal before PMC standing committee and sought permission to hand over the cost.

PMC Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “Though the stretch is part of the highway, it sees city traffic. It would be better to shift the pipelines when PWD is carrying out the road widening works.”

Kumar said, “NHAI is unable to speed up the road widening work because of the pipelines. The go-ahead from PMC will help the central body meet the project deadline.”

With the expansion of city and development of Ambegaon and Vadgaon areas, the Navale bridge-Katraj chowk stretch which was once part of city’s outer roads became an important roadway. Absence of service road caused traffic snarls and road accidents on this busy stretch.

Road plan for unhindered traffic flow

Navale bridge to Katraj chowk: 3.88 km

Existing road width -30 metre

Proposed road width -60 metre

Rs10.23 crore: Funds cleared by PMC for shifting of water and drainage lines

7m service road, footpath and retaining wall proposed at the stretch

Rs 2,75 cr: Cost of shifting water pipelines

Rs7.48 cr: Cost of shifting drainage lines