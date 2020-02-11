PMC hits ground to clean slippery underpass at Swargate

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:37 IST

Pune Residents turning to social media to highlight accidents taking place due to the slippery underpass at Swargate prompted Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to close the stretch for traffic for 24 hours and clean not only the road, but also repair potholes.

Sludge and dirt had left the underpass at Swargate slippery and cause for concern for commuters. Eyewitnesses claimed that at least 10 two-wheeler riders have slipped and skid their bikes on the wet stretch and suffered injuries in the past four days.

“We, along with the Vishrambaug ward office, cleared the muck and dirt clogging the channel near the underpass. We also repaired potholes caused by water clogging,” said Indrabhan Randive, executive engineer, special projects, PMC.

Ever since the underpass was opened for traffic in 2017 to decongest the crowded Jedhe chowk, the stretch from Shankarsheth road to Sarasbaug has become a nightmare for vehicle users. The underpass built by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is often seen covered by filthy mud water.

“The underpass was constructed to ease traffic at the congested junction, but the slippery road has forced two-wheeler users to slow down and drive carefully for fear of slipping. I have seen riders skid as the subway is not regularly cleaned and maintained,” said Nachiket Kadhe, who stays at Bibvewadi and uses the underpass regularly.

Reshma Chole of Hadapsar said that she has often got down from her two-wheeler and walked the stretch with her vehicle for fear of skidding. “There is no option, but to use the Swargate underpass. For past few days, the underpass has become dangerous due to water leakage and potholes,” she said.

Randive who had surveyed the spot said, “There was a lot of surface water because of seepage from underground storm water line. There is a small canal made on the sides that was clogged with mud and dirt causing the surface water to remain and cover the underpass. Potholes were formed due to seepage and heavy traffic caused cracks in the waterline to widen.”

Madhav Deshpande, deputy commissioner, zone 5, said, “It is difficult to carry out periodic maintenance as the stretch sees a lot of traffic. We have requested the PMC to widen the channel from where water flows and increase the height of walls holding this channel to prevent mud and dirt from vehicles to clog the channel.”