Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cities / PMC to get new oppn leader; NCP's Barate to resign

PMC to get new oppn leader; NCP’s Barate to resign

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:13 IST
PUNE Ajit Pawar, Pune district guardian minister, on Friday, instructed opposition leader in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Dilip Barate to resign and give chance to another member to hold the post.

Chetan Tupe, city unit president, said, “As instructed by the Pune district guardian minister, we have initiated the process to appoint a new opposition leader in PMC. The applications will be invited from the willing candidates and party leaders will take the final call on the same.”

“As Barate has completed a year as the opposition leader the party has decided to give chance to a new leader,” said Tupe.

After the assembly elections held in October last year, some leaders of NCP including NCP assembly candidate Sachin Dodke had complained against Barate to the party chief Sharad Pawar. They said, “Barate had not worked in Khadakwasla assembly constituency during the assembly election held in October 2019.” He had lost the election with a margin of 2,000 votes.

BOX

Letter demanding action against leaders

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members on Friday handed over a letter to the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and demanded action against leaders who did not work during the assembly election. The leaders signed the letter and claimed that some members from the party worked against NCP candidates and the party must take action against them.

