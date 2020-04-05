Police home-deliver medicines, earn septuagenarian, family’s blessings

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:55 IST

Lucknow: It’s not every day that you see a police vehicle drive up to a house to pick up prescription papers, drive away and then return with medicines.

AK Bose, 76, a diabetic with severe osteoporosis, heaved a sigh of relief on Friday, when Lucknow police home-delivered a month’s stock of his medicines at his Indira Nagar house.

Responding to the gesture, Bose’s 40-year-old son, Angshuman, tweeted: “I am indebted to the police for the whole of my life. They took my ‘Baba’s’ prescription, went around 10 km, got the full month’s medicines to our home. Thank you is a small word.” UP police re-tweeted it.

Bose and his wife live near Aurobindo Park in Indira Nagar. He retired as deputy general manager from State Bank of India, is a pensioner, and under his pension benefits gets his medicines. He receives the medication free of cost, but from an assigned shop in Hazratganj.

“I work in Noida but had come to Lucknow before the lockdown. Under the lockdown rules, travelling to a locality outside one’s own is prohibited. And I had no pass to go beyond,” said Angshuman Bose, adding: “My mother called UP112 at 9.30 am. They responded, but at the time the medicine shop couldn’t have been open. At 11.45 the 112 patrol car came. They took the prescription book, delivered the medicines, and left.”

Earlier, on March 27, on a distress call from Vivekananda Hospital, four Lucknow police constables rushed and gave a unit each of their blood for a critically ill 68-year-old patient on dialysis and saved his life.