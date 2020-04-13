e-paper
Police officer stationed at Ludhiana’s New Sabzi Mandi tests positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
In a major blow to the police department’s drive to control the spread of Covid-19, Anil Kohli, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) north, has been diagnosed with the disease. Fifteen others who had come in contact with him have also been hospitalised.

Kohli had been stationed at the New Sabzi Mandi near Jalandhar Bypass to check overcrowding. It is suspected that he may have come in contact with an infected person during duty.

Soon after Rakesh Agrawal, police commissioner, confirmed Kohli’s status, 15 persons, including four family members and station house officers (SHO) of the police stations at Jodhewal Basti, Salem Tabri and Daresi, were quarantined .

Kohli had been taken to PS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk a week ago following complaints of dry cough, fever and breathing difficulty.

Dr Rajesh Bagga, civil surgon, said Kohli’s first samples had tested negative, but the latest report after a retest was positive.

The ACP is currently on ventilator support, health department, officials said.

