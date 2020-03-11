Police recover 3 mobile phones from Nabha jail inmates

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:44 IST

Police have recovered three mobile phones from three inmates of the New District Jail in Nabha on Wednesday.

This was following some revelations during the interrogation of the two jail wardens who were taken in police remand for allegedly smuggling mobile phones to jail inmates.

One of the accused inmates is gangster Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol, who is said to be the mastermind of the Nabha jailbreak of October 2016. He had escaped from the District Maximum Security Jail in Nabha along with five other prisoners.

Neeta is now lodged in the New District Jail’s high security zone. Police found another mobile phone from gangster Parvinder Singh alias Tiger, who is also lodged in the high security zone. And the third mobile was recovered from Mukand Singh, who is lodged in the jail’s regular cell under an NDPS case.

Last week, police had arrested two jail wardens, Varinder Singh and Tarandeep Singh, for allegedly smuggling mobile phones and other banned items to inmates. During interrogation, they revealed names of Neeta, who was then produced in court and sent to police remand.

During investigation, he revealed location of his mobile phone and names of the other two inmates, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Varinderjit Singh Thind.

Names of the three inmates have been added to the FIR (first information report) lodged against the jail wardens. All five were produced before a local court, which extended the police remand of the wardens.

The three inmates have also been sent to two-day police remand. The DSP said that they have sent data of the mobile phones to experts for tracing who all were connected through them in the past few days. He added that police are checking if a conspiracy was being hatched.