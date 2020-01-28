Police recover burnt body of 19-year-old student missing since Jan 20 from Mutha ghat

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:37 IST

PUNE Pune Police have recovered the body of a 19-year-from the Mutha ghat section of the Pirangut–Lavasa road.

The deceased, according to officials, is a student at a private engineering college in Wagholi.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at Paud police station.

According to information with the police January 20 is the last time the student was seen aine. He went to college in the morning and after classes informed his friends that he would be visiting the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). He left college at 12.30 pm.

His father lodged a missing complainant at Lonikand Police Station. On January 25 his parents received a text message from him which read, “Sorry Dad. Because of me , you were troubled”.

Police Inspector Ashok Dhumal of the Paud police station, said, “The Pune city police traced the location of the cell phone and that led us to the whereabouts of the body.”

Dhumal added: “His body was partially burnt. Preliminary investigations leads us believe that it was an attempted suicide, as the grass where body was found was also burnt. He might have driven on his bike at full speed over the ghat section. Our investigation is still going on, but as of today, an accidental death complaint has been lodged.”