Police release sketch of suspect in CP chase by snatchers

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:44 IST

New Delhi

Days after a couple was chased by motorcycle-borne snatchers in and around Connaught Place, the police have released a sketch of a suspect who was riding pillion and wielding a gun.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said the sketch was based on the pillion rider’s description provided by the couple who was riding a scooter to the New Delhi Railway Station when they were allegedly intercepted by the snatchers on Hailey Road around 5.30 am on Friday.

The alleged chase resulted in the couple falling off their scooter. Amrita Bohra, a 33-year-old team leader with a private firm, fractured her shoulder and her husband Vinod Bhandari was left with injuries to his limbs.

Bhandari alleged the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet and his associate was unmasked. “Since they closed on to us multiple times during the chase, we were able to recollect his face,” said Bhandari, 34.

In his complaint to the police, Bhandari had alleged that at one point in the chase, his wife had thrown her gold chain at the snatchers to keep them away, but they picked up the jewellery and continued to chase the couple.

DCP Singhal said that apart from route mapping, the investigators checked footage from multiple CCTV cameras along the chase route that allegedly began from Hailey Road, went through Tolstoy Marg, Janpath, KG Marg and ending in the outer circle of Connaught Place.

“The CCTV footage hasn’t been able to help us, mainly because it was still dark when the robbery took place. Many cameras were found to be installed at a height because of which they didn’t help us with clues,” said DCP Singhal, adding multiple teams continue to investigate the case.

Another investigator who didn’t want to be identified said that the views of some cameras were found to be obstructed by tree leaves.

“One camera suggested a two-wheeler was chasing another similar vehicle but all we could see were their headlamps. The number plates in that footage or even other footages were not legible,” said the investigator.

Bhandari said his wife has undergone a surgery for her shoulder fracture, but it will take her weeks before they can join work again. Bhandari said his injuries were yet to heal because of which he hasn’t reported to his work.

“We have already spent more than R2 lakh on hospital expenses. Now, my wife stares at a salary deduction since she can’t report to work for many weeks,” said Bhandari.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:44 IST