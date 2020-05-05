e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Police station sealed in Punjab’s Muktsar district after two cops test positive for Covid-19

Police station sealed in Punjab’s Muktsar district after two cops test positive for Covid-19

Entire staff of Malout city police station and police teams posted at Rajasthan border have been quarantined

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 16:42 IST
Vishal Joshi
On Tuesday, three Punjab policemen were among 15 fresh cases of Covid-19 found in Muktsar.
         

A police station in Muktsar district was sealed on Tuesday after two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at Malout sub division were found infected with Covid-19.

Muktsar SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said that the entire staff of Malout City police station and the police teams posted at Rajasthan border have been quarantined. He said the family members of the ASIs and their colleagues are being examined by the health department.

Sandhu said the third cop, a constable, with the 13th battalion of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) was stationed in Chandigarh but he was on duty at Bhullar village bordering Rajasthan.

The SSP said it was during a random sampling on April 28 that the three police personnel were found infected by the virus.

They all were asymptomatic, the SSP added.

“It is a matter of concern for us and we are trying to trace the source of the infection. The Punjab Armed Police constable was on duty at Rajasthan border and to ascertain the cause of infection is a challenging task. Our teams are trying to identify contacts of the affected persons,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients in Muktsar district has reached 63.

Earlier, 49 people were declared positive out of which one person who was tested positive in Muktsar was shifted to Faridkot as he was a resident of that place.

A spokesperson of the district administration said that of Tuesday’s 15 cases, 10 are labourers who came from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

One is a Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, pilgrim and is already quarantined in Muktsar.

Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
