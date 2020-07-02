Police version is a blatant lie, says family of civilian killed in Sopore shootout

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:02 IST

The family of the 65-year-old man, who was killed during a clash with rebels in the Sopore region of north Kashmir, accused the CRPF for his death stating that he was killed in anger by the security forces after their “own men were injured in the attack”.

The victim identified as Bashir Ahmad, worked as a civil contractor. Ahmad was accompanied by his three-year-old grandson at the time.

Bashir’s wife is a retired station house officer at women’s police station in Baramulla.

“The police version is a blatant lie. If he was caught in the crossfire, his body would have been inside his car or his car would have suffered some damage. There’s not even a scratch or a bullet mark on his car,” said Suhail Ahmad, the victim’s son.

A photo of a toddler sitting on the chest of his dead grandfather has outraged residents of Kashmir.

According to the family, Bashir Khan was driving in his car with his grandson from his home in the main city of Srinagar.

While Ahmed’s family has released a video message on social media, accusing the CRPF personnel of dragging him out of his car and shooting him at point-blank range, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said he died in the exchange of fire with militants. The victim’s son said troops later placed the child on his father’s chest and took pictures.

Militants threatening family, says IGP

At a press conference Wednesday, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said the family’s accusations against the CRPF were driven by threats issued to them by militants.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at RTC Humhama Campus of CRPF to pay tributes to the slain CRPF personnel.

‘Bashir was hit by bullets fired by militants’

Special Director General of CRPF, Zulfiquar Hassan said that militants had already taken position in the mosque when the CRPF reached there.

“When we reached there, the militants had started firing at the CRPF personnel who bravely retaliated,” he said adding that Bashir was hit by bullets fired by militants.

“While alighting from the car, he was shot in the back by the militants,” he said.

The 3-year-old boy was rescued by a CRPF man.

(with agency input)