Policies of Captain Amarinder Singh during curfew lauded

Policies of Captain Amarinder Singh during curfew lauded

Decisions pertaining to smooth procurement of wheat, start of industries in mixed land use and other areas, have proved beneficial to both farmers and labourers, said chiefs of industrial boards

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 22:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A meeting of chairmen of boards, related to industry, held here on Sunday, lauded the decisions taken by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during lockdown/curfew.

The meeting was attended by KK Bawa, chairman, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC); Pawan Dewan, chairman, Punjab Large Industries Development Board (PLIDB) and Gurpreet Singh Gogi, chairman, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

They said the smooth procurement of wheat, start of industries in mixed land use and other areas, have proved beneficial to both farmers and labourers.

They criticised the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mere “jumla”.

They said, “Instead of helping labourers financially, the Union government is merely issuing statements and is not paying any heed towards the accidents taking place on railway tracks and roads.”

Instead of “gifting” Rs 68,000 crore to his select industrialist friends, he should have helped the farmers.

Meanwhile, backing policies of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, chairman of the Punjab Medium Industrial Development Board (PMIDB) Amarjit Singh Tikka and chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDM) Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, said they had full faith in his leadership.

In a press statement, both Tikka and Bindra said, “It was due to the farsighted approach of Capt Amarinder Singh that lockdown/curfew was imposed in the state so that people stay safe from Covid-19.”

