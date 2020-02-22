Portion of new stormwater drain wall collapses in Dombivli MIDC

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:55 IST

Portion of a wall of an under-construction stormwater drain collapsed in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Saturday morning.

During the drain works by MIDC earlier this month, effluents had leaked on the road near Tempo Naka in Dombivli MIDC and turned it pink.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Officials said early removal of the scaffolding around the three-foot high structure led to the collapse. The road had turned pink on February 4 and residents had claimed it was due to untreated chemical effluents discharged into the drain.

“The cementing work for the drain was completed by Friday and the contractor removed the scaffolding around the wall on the same day. The wooden support should have been kept for another two days, this led to the collapse,” said Dipak Patil, deputy engineer, MIDC.