Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

Portions of half-built flyover fall

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Portions of an under-construction flyover on Kalyan road in Bhiwandi fell on Tuesday night, causing panic among motorists.“Rain might have weakened the flyover,” said Ishwar Adep, disaster management officer, BNCMC.Huge stones fell off the bridge opposite Regional Transport office (RTO). No one was injured. Vehicular movement was not affected. Later, civic officials inspected the spot and said the area was safe for commuters. The 1.5-km bridge is being built by the MMRDA.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:47 IST

