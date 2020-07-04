Positivity rate in Delhi at 7.2%, 181,883 antigen tests so far: Govt data

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:53 IST

New Delhi: Of the 11 districts in Delhi, Shahdara in the trans-Yamuna region, has seen the highest positivity rate in the rapid antigen tests being conducted across the Capital over the past two weeks, government data showed on Saturday.

The rapid antigen test, a much faster way to confirm positive cases, was started on June 18 as part of the Centre’s and the state government’s efforts to ramp up testing in Delhi. Government reports seen by HT showed that till Friday 181,883 antigen tests were conducted in Delhi, of which 13,100 people were found positive. The positivity rate of the antigen tests in the city as on July 3 was 7.20%. This is 0.26 percentage points lower than the positivity rate of 7.46% that was reported till June 26.

An analysis of the district-wise data of the antigen tests showed that Shahdara district has the highest positivity rate of 11.29%. The district has conducted 16,724 antigen tests so far, of which 1,888 tested positive.

The cluster reports of Shahdara district for July 3 and July 2 showed that the zone has seen as many as 229 cluster cases and 114 single or individual cases in the past two days. The total Covid-19 cases reported from the district in these two days, including those emerging from the containment zones was 389.

“The high positivity rate should not come as a surprise in Shahdara district because the area is very densely populated and is highly congested. It also houses a number of health workers since two dedicated Covid-19 hospitals GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospitals are in the neighbouring northeast district,” said a senior official from the district administration.

In absolute numbers, the Southwest district has conducted the maximum number of antigen tests and accounts for the highest number of positive cases. This district also had the highest number of containment zones (81 as on Friday). It has so far conducted 26,460 tests, of which 2,595 tested positive. The positivity rate is 9.81%, the third highest of all the 11 districts.

“Our district has the highest number of antigen testing centres of all districts. We have a total of 44 centres, so naturally the number of tests conducted is much higher than others. We are conducting tests touching all areas from Dwarka to Najafgarh in outer Delhi,” said a senior district official.

At 10.15% the West district has the second highest positivity rate after Shahdara, while northwest district has the lowest positivity rate at 3.22%. The northwest district has so far conducted 14,239 tests of which 458 tested positive till Friday. Saturday’s data from all districts had not been compiled till this report was filed.

The media advisor to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not comment on the matter.

Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at ICMR said such kind of district-wise data helps the authorities in identifying the transmission rate in different areas. “Also, such data helps in identifying the type of positivity. So, those who are asymptomatic should be isolated at home immediately, while moderate and serious patients anyway have to go to institutional facilities. On the basis of this, high-risk contacts should also be traced and isolated,” said Kant.