e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Postpone MC elections till Covid vaccine isn’t out: Panchkula RWAs

Postpone MC elections till Covid vaccine isn’t out: Panchkula RWAs

The date of the elections has not been announced yet, but are expected by the end of next month or early 2021

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The representatives of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Panchkula want the forthcoming elections of the municipal corporation (MC) to be postponed till the vaccine for Covid-19 was not available in the market.

The date of the elections has not been announced yet, but are expected by the end of next month or early 2021.

SK Nayar, president of Citizen Welfare Association (CWA), said: “Because of the pandemic, the residents, especially senior citizens, are worried that they won’t be able to cast a vote. Hence, they want the MC elections, which are expected by the end of next month or by early 2021, to be postponed.”

Nayar said that a meeting was also conducted on October 11 wherein representatives of 17 RWAs were present and majority of members were of the opinion that the polls should be postponed, at least till the vaccine was not available in the market.

“The numbers of cases in the city are rising. The decision to postpone the polls for a period of another two to three months would be useful,” Nayar said, adding that “there seems to be very little scope of attendance, participation and percentage of voting.”

The members of CWA have also written in this regard to state election commissioner Dalip Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, DC Mukesh Ahuja and Panchkula MLA Gyan Chand Gupta.

top news
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
Mufti alleges BJP developing ecosystem not conducive for democracy
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Kohli fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In