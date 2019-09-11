Power crisis hits UP, leads to load-shedding

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:52 IST

An acute power crisis hit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with the demand-supply gap being as high as over 3,000 megawatt (MW) and leading to emergency load-shedding in cities and villages.

The crisis, according to a spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), was due to a decline in generation at several plants for different reasons, including silt in rivers disrupting generation at hydro power plants.

“The crisis is there, but officials have been asked to try their best to supply as much power as possible to consumers,” he said.

A prolonged dry spell in the monsoon with acute humidity drove demand for electricity in UP to around 21,000 MW while total availability on Wednesday was less than 18,000 MW.

Sources said massive power rostering was being done in small cities and villages, including the Bundelkhand region.

“We have exempted mahanagars (big urban centres) and the district headquarters from the load-shedding so far, but they also may be brought under load-shedding if the demand-supply gap gets wider,” a UPPCL official said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:52 IST