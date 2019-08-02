Power subsidy scheme: Govt seeks discoms’ proposals, monthly energy usage breakup

cities

New Delhi: A day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that electricity will be completely free for residents who consume up to 200 units of power every month, the government’s power department Friday wrote to all distribution companies (discoms), seeking individual proposals to go ahead with the scheme.

The power department said it has given a deadline of Monday to all discoms to submit their reports. With approximately 4.9 million domestic consumers, power in Delhi is supplied by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“We have asked all four discoms in the city to provide details on households consuming 0-200 units and 201-400 units. We have also sought a month-wise energy usage pattern of consumers for the past two years. Since the new scheme has now been divided into two subsidy types, such information has become necessary,” a senior official of the power department said.

On Friday, HT had reported that apart from the 100% subsidy for the 0-200 slab, the government also, for the first time, added a cap of ₹800 per month in the 201-400 units category, which will be the maximum subsidy one can avail of on the electricity bill. Instead of sticking to a ‘flat 50%’ scheme, the subsidy for the 201-400 slab has now been made flexible.

Both kinds of subsidies will apply to all domestic consumers subscribed to a sanctioned load of up to 5kW and have come into effect from August 1. The decision was taken by the Delhi cabinet led by Kejriwal Thursday after the power department sent a general proposal to release ₹1,850 crore for the old subsidy scheme under which those who consumed between 0-200 units were charged ₹1 per unit instead of ₹3, and those using 201-400 units were paying ₹2.5 instead of ₹4.5. Also, earlier, those consuming up to 100 units per month were getting an additional subsidy of ₹100 per month on fixed electricity charges.

Now all this has been dissolved and those consuming up to 200 units with a load of 5kW, will have to pay zero. This is because the government, for the first time, will also cover the fixed charges and surcharges levied by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). On average, there are approximately 2.6 million consumers falling in this bracket. While during summers there a fewer consumers (about 37% of a total of 4.9 million consumers), during winters, the same goes up to about 67% in winters.

Those falling in the 201-400 bracket will get subsidies of up to ₹800 on their bills. On average, 1.4 million consumers fall in this category, and their number goes up significantly during summers.

For those having a consumption of more than 400 units, normal tariffs as per the DERC will be applicable.

