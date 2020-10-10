Prakash shares vision, plan on ‘village defence party’

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:53 IST

Krishna Prakash, commissioner of police, Pimpri- Chinchwad, has recently introduced the “village defence party” initiative in the jurisdiction controlled by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. The initiative, described in the Maharashtra Police Act, empowers residents of an area chosen by the police to patrol and assist the police in their security endeavours, ensuring the area they operate in is protected.

CP Prakash is using the initiative to supplement the shortage of staff on the Pimpri-Chinchwad police force, that came into existence on August 15, 2018. In an interview with Shalaka Shinde he shares details about the village defence party and how it will operate.

How many villages will have your appointees in places under the village defence party initiative?

We are planning to appoint persons in 250 village clusters. The provision is very much there (in the Maharashtra Police Act).

Will they be armed?

Not all of them. In any village, there will be eight-10 people who will be armed. They will be selected on the basis of their discipline, regularity in patrolling, their capacity to purchase a weapon and their background - criminal record or confidential record - or history of biased behaviour. Rifle procuring is not a difficult thing; it is available in government factories. In any case, procuring it will be their responsibility.

How will these people be trained?

We will talk with SRPF officials. We will get their help to train them. All of this will take six months, three months of which will be training time. We will need time to plan, choose the appointees.

We want to increase traffic wardens also with the help of industries in these areas, municipal corporations - PMC, PCMC - and the rural area as well. There is no-one available to sponsor traffic wardens. Village defence parties will be helpful here.

How will you handle a place like Hinjewadi – which is rural, but also houses the IT parks?

Village defence officers (VDO) will work in the night only, not in the morning. If they are working as traffic wardens, they will be working with traffic police.

What is your long term view of this shortage of staff?

An advertisement has been placed for 750 police staff. We have already sent a proposal for three DCPs and four ACPs, and, I think it is in process. We have no DCP for traffic or crime. These are important posts. High ranking officials are required. In two phases, 1,150 staff has been sanctioned. The PCMC has a population of 25 lakh, but the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionnerate covers a population of 45 lakh, as per 2011 census; currently it must be 60 lakh. Compared to Pune city, it is much bigger. We have to augment this city with important facilities like QRT BDDS, dog units, police hospitals, etc. It is nascent and we cannot blame anyone. We need land.

A letter, allegedly written by a constable, has made serious charges against an inspector and a former commissioner. Comment.

The letter is to be verified properly; there are minute details. Unfortunately, because of the Covid19 situation, the inquiry has been given to ACP HQ and he is holding many charges. He has not been able to conduct the inquiry properly, but he did get a statement from the constable that he has not written the letter. Now there are two new ACPs. I will transfer the inquiry to one of them, once they join. Though information is quite direct, it needs thorough investigation. If the land exists, then the facts can be trusted.

A PSI from Chakan police station was booked for dacoity. Comment

He was booked after reasonable suspicion and grounds were found. We have registered a case against him as the kingpin, not as a pawn. Somehow, he got the hint and he escaped; he might have observed that accused were arrested. That must have alerted him. We have conclusive proof against him that needs to be verified by voice forensics. The phone seized from the accused has the recording of that officer showing he was directing each and everything.

How have you personally managed to operate in these Covid times?

I’m racing against time here. I’m unable to do my workouts; only on Sundays or Saturdays. Last Sunday, I ran 15km; last-to-last Sunday I ran 42km as part of the virtual Berlin marathon. This Sunday, I will be running 42km in the virtual Chicago marathon. I’m running, but am not getting the time for my whole workout to strengthen other parts of the body. I do not have a full-fledged team. Sleep has gone for a toss.