Home / Cities / Prem Nagar is Ludhiana’s third containment zone

Prem Nagar is Ludhiana’s third containment zone

Prem Nagar located in the Field Ganj area was included in the list of containment zones after 18 cases emerged here.

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The health department will conduct an intensive house-to-house checking, surveillance, contact tracing and sampling in the area.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Prem Nagar was declared the third containment zone of Ludhiana on Sunday. The development takes place two days after the densely-populated localities of Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj were declared the second containment zones of the district.

On June 6, Chhawani Mohalla was declared the district’s first containment zone.

Prem Nagar located in the Field Ganj area was included in the list of containment zones after 18 cases emerged here.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the entire area has been sealed and only essential and medical services will be provided here. The health department will conduct an intensive house-to-house checking, surveillance, contact tracing and sampling in the area. If more cases are found positive, they will be taken to the nearest health facility as per protocol.

The primary focus will be saving the high-risk population, including elderly, children and pregnant women. The house-to-house surveillance and contact tracing will continue for 14 days. If not more than one case is found in a week, restrictions will be lifted.

