Prepare list of beneficiaries of welfare schemes: Himachal CM to DC’s BDOs

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:53 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday held a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and block development officers (BDOs) and directed them to prepare list of beneficiaries of different welfare schemes initiated by the government .

Jai Ram Thakur said, “ It is essential that we constantly interact with the beneficiaries and have a mechanism to get their feedback regarding different schemes. Optimum use of technology must be ensured.”

He directed the BDOs to have a detailed database at panchayat level so that it was available at the click of a button.

In the first phase, the state government had decided that beneficiaries of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and HIMCARE, Ujjawala Yojana and Grihini Suvidha Yojana, housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana, workers registered with Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, ASHA workers, Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi, Social Security Pension beneficiaries, Sahara Yojana, and Jan Dhan Yojana will be listed.

He said the list of beneficiaries should be provided to the panchayats and must be readily available with them and all lists must be made available to panchayats by tenth of the month. He directed the BDOs to get webex software loaded in the mobiles of the beneficiaries and also train them regarding its use.

Efforts will be made to increase enrolment in govt schools:CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said efforts will be made to increase the enrolment of students in government schools, particularly at pre-primary and primary levels.

Addressing the review meeting for budget assurances for the year 2020-21, the CM said there should be qualitative improvement in education so that students could get good education near their homes.

CM said that the Swaran Jayanti Gyanodaya Cluster Sreshtha Vidyalaya Yojana was being launched. Under this scheme 100 Schools of the state will be improved by bringing them qualitative changes and student -teacher ratio will be ensured in the state. He said Rs 15 crore would be spent under this scheme. The CM said that the Medha Protshan Yojana launched by the state government had proved to be a boon as they were getting an incentive of Rs 1 lakh for pursuing coaching for various exams such NEET, IIIT. He said that this year under Swaran Jayanti Super 100 scheme, 100 Class 10 toppers will be provided an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for undergoing coaching to compete in different entrance examinations.