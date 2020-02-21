Prescribe generic med for patients under urban poor health scheme: Bagul

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:17 IST

PUNE The civic body should prescribe generic medicines to patients who are availing treatment under the urban poor health scheme in city hospitals, said Aba Bagul, Congress leader, on Friday.

Bagul said, “I have written a letter to the municipal commissioner and demanded it be made mandatory for hospitals to prescribe generic medicines for patients who are undergoing treatment under the urban poor health scheme .”

“If hospitals prescribe generic medicines whenever possible it will help to bring down the treatment cost,” said Bagul.

Generic drug are copies of brand-name drugs that have the same dosage, intended use, effects, side effects, route of administration, risks, safety, and strength as the original drug. In other words, their pharmacological effects are the same as those of their brand-name counterparts.

These drugs are often cheaper than branded drugs.