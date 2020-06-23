e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Primary supplier of 42.05 kg cannabis seized on June 11 arrested in Kullu

Primary supplier of 42.05 kg cannabis seized on June 11 arrested in Kullu

On June 10, the accused had brought 42.05 kg cannabis in his vehicle with Leeladhar and later hid the contraband in a pickup truck.

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image)
         

Police on Tuesday arrested the primary supplier of 42.05 kg cannabis, which was seized on June 11, in Kullu.

The accused, Madan Lal, 47, is a resident of Ghartsari village, Banjar tehsil, Kullu. His wife is the pradhan of Shrikot panchayat.

The Himachal Police had already arrested Lal’s accomplice Leeladhar, a resident of Riwalsar, Mandi.

On June 10, Madan Lal had brought 42.05 kg cannabis in his vehicle with Leeladhar and later hid the contraband in a pickup truck. Leeladhar was arrested on June 11 near Banjar while he was smuggling the contraband out of Kullu. Lal was arrested on Monday night from the forests surrounding Shrikot panchayat.

Police have also arrested Paras Ram, 44, the owner of pickup truck and resident of Balh in Mandi district, who had modified his vehicle for smuggling cannabis.

Kullu superintendent of police said a case under Sections of the NDPS has already been registered against all the accused. This is the largest consignment of cannabis recovered in the last 17 years by the Himachal police, he said.

top news
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In