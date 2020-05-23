Prime accused in Ambala youth’s murder held

cities

An accused involved in the murder of a 20-year-old youth was arrested in Yamunanagar on Saturday, police said. The accused was identified as Gurdeep, 20, a resident of Saranva village. “An axe used in the murder has also been recovered from his possession,” deputy superintendent of police Aashish Chaudhary said.

As per the information, Ankush,20, a resident of Ambala’s Mullana area, was allegedly murdered by a group of people in Sadhaura area of the district on Wednesday. A case under Sections 148,149,302 of the IPC and SC/ST Act was registered against four people.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said “Ankush’s father, Ramkaran, had filed a complaint with the police on May 20 that his son succumbed to his injuries that he had sustained during a fight. The first accused was arrested on Saturday and was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.”