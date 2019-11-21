Principal Speak, Prof Anand Bhalerao: ‘Engineering the next wave of startup founders’

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:40 IST

PUNE Prof Anand Bhalerao, principal and dean Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed to be University), College of Engineering, Dhankawadi, started his career at this institute as a lecturer in 1986. He became principal in 2002.

Your elevator pitch to Bharati Vidyapeeth’s college of engineering?

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s college of engineering is well established, imparting Engineering education for the last 35 years. Presently, the institute conducts 10 undergraduate, eight post graduate and eight PhD programmes.

The curriculum here is industry oriented. In association with TCS, the institute has started new under graduate programme. The institute has produced 1,067 entrepreneurs in the last 10 years and is ranked among the Top 100 Engineering colleges (93rd in 2019) in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), successively for four years. The institute has also been accredited by NAAC in all its three cycles (2016, 2011, 2004) with an ‘A+’.

If you were to pick the institute’s one clear goal, what would that be today?

Our objective is not to create employable engineers, but to build job creators also. The day student enters this institute, we see that how s/he become industry-ready by the time s/he graduates. Now we are trying to make more entrepreneurs. The institute arranges training programmes for personality development as well. Our employment enhancement programme then addresses employability.

What is on the to-do list for the college?

The institute has undertaken AI-based digital learning, as a tool to assess and upgrade student skill sets. As per the spot analysis, customised training programmes are provided to students for upgrdation in various skills, such as language, aptitude, domain specific skills and psychological issues, among others. Our internship programme has has a lot of pedagogical impact, resulting in placements shooting up to 86%. We also have started an Institue innovation council for students to drive innovations in the startup environment.

What are your plans for the future?

In collaboration with MNCs we are planning to start several programmes such as Robotics and Automation, a school of Nano Engineering and design. These are our future plans.