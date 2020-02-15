e-paper
PROMOTING GUN CULTURE: SBS Nagar police summon singers Amrit Maan, Sippy Gill

PROMOTING GUN CULTURE: SBS Nagar police summon singers Amrit Maan, Sippy Gill

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, JALANDHAR
Hindustantimes
         

The SBS Nagar police have summoned two Punjabi singers after a local resident filed a complaint against them for promoting gun culture and violence in their recently released songs.

In his complaint, city-based social activist Parminder Singh Kittna alleged that singer Amrit Maan’s recent song “Main te meri rafal” promotes violence and gun culture. He alleged that Sippy Gill’s song “Gundagardi” also promotes violence.

The police had summoned the singers on Saturday, but due to their unavailability, they have been asked to appear next month, said superintendent of Police (investigation) Wazir Singh Khaira.

The Mansa police had earlier booked Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala and Mankirt Aulakh for promoting gun culture through their songs.

Last week, the Punjab transport department undertook a five-day special drive against the glorification of drug and gun culture in songs across the state. On the directions of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the special drive was launched from February 7 to 11 during which all regional transport authorities (RTAs) held meetings with transporters, sensitising them to ill-effects of obscene/vulgar songs on the psyche of youngsters.

The Punjab government recently imposed a ban on the movie, ‘Shooter’, which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, saying it promotes violence and heinous crimes.

