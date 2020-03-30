e-paper
PSEB postpones exams till curfew ends

PSEB postpones exams till curfew ends

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:57 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Monday announced further postponement of classes 8, 10 and 12 examinations.

Singla said that earlier the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had postponed these examinations till March 31, but some of the practical exams of Class 8 and theoretical exams of Class 12 were rescheduled for April 1. Besides this, some theoretical exams of Class 10 have also been deferred...

The PSEB controller of examination announced that a fresh schedule for the examinations would be announced once the curfew is relaxed.

Meanwhile, Singla issued instructions to education officers in the districts to open school premises for providing shelter to migrant labourers who have been stranded due to coronavirus and are expected to stay for wheat harvest and paddy transplantation. The cabinet minister said that local district administration would provide them food and other arrangements during their stay in schools.

RECRUITMENT OF TEACHERS ON HOLD

Singla also informed that the education department has put recruitment process of ETT teachers on a hold till April 15. According to him, the posts of Hindi, Punjabi, mathematics, social studies, English and science subject teachers under the border cadre category were to be filled under this process.

