PSERC public hearing: Ludhiana industry demands waiver of fixed charges in power bills for one year

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:34 IST

Members of the Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association (JNSSMA) and the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) attended a public hearing of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) on Monday and demanded that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) should waive fixed charges in electricity bills for at least one year.

The industrialists also demanded that the regulatory authority should allow another licencee to supply power in the state, which will result in competition and better services would be provided to the industry.

JNSSMA president Jaswinder Singh Thukral said, “The state had in April waived fixed charges in power bills for two months and moved a petition for the same in the PSERC. Acting on the same, the PSERC had, in May, sought objections and suggestions from residents over the same till May 19. We submitted a suggestion on fixed charges, following which a public hearing was held on Monday.”

“We have told the regulatory commission that if the fixed charges are not waived, it would not only affect the industry, but also have a negative impact on the PSPCL, as industry is going through a tough phase. If the industry would not consume power, the PSPCL would also run into losses,” said Thukral.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “Apart from the demand of waiving fixed charges for a year, the FICO also demanded that night tariff should be introduced for the industry at Rs 2.50 per unit. Also, the cross-subsidy clause, which forces the industry to pay Rs 3.50 per unit to the PSPCL, if they buy power from an open source should be removed.”

Members of the Ludhiana Induction Furnace Association and the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) also attended the hearing.