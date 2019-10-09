PU completes digitisation of 1,400 manuscripts

cities

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 01:12 IST

With an aim to preserve over 1,400 manuscripts, their digitalisation work has been completed by the authorities at AC Joshi Library, Panjab University (PU).

Now, students and researchers visiting the library can easily access these books– either by using keywords or the book numbers specified on the official website of PU.

The digitisation process was started in June 2018 with the help of an NGO, eGangotri.

“It took me long to initiate this process. We are now looking for a software to store these resources,” said Mritunjay Kumar, assistant archivist at the library.

The digitised manuscripts are available in seven languages including Sanskrit, Urdu, Persian, Gurumukhi, Arabic, and Hindi. A 1,000-page dictionary–‘Farhang-e-Jahangiri’– written during the rule of the Mughal emperor, Jahangir, is one among them.

The digital library also has a Shrimad Bhagavad Gita dating back to the 17th century, written with a grain of rice; paintings of Krishna by Iranian artists; and records of the Mutiny of 1857.

“There is immense literature for those who are interested in knowing about the history and culture of Punjab and about inter-faith studies,” said Kumar.

STEPS TOWARDS DIGITISATION

The preservation of these rare manuscripts included four phases–the first step was fumigation (heat treatment) where books were exposed to a temperature of 58°C for 24 hours, to destroy lice and worms. Then, to remove spots, the deacidification of books was carried out. Thirdly, an archival lamination of the pages was carried out–it increases the life of a book up to 100 years. The final step was digitisation.

"This literature is extremely useful for research. It is an asset to the university and those who are interested in knowing about Punjab’s literature," said the dean of languages at PU, Gurpal Singh.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 01:12 IST