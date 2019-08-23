PU senate meeting: No extension to 3 DSWs for now; will make arrangements, says V-C

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:28 IST

Even as the senate meeting on extension to three DSWs on Thursday remained inconclusive, the Panjab University in a statement after the meeting said that “V-C shall make necessary arrangements to look after the functions of the said offices till the regular appointments are made”.

Earlier , allegations flew thick and fast at the meeting called to discuss extension in tenure of three key officials ahead of the student body polls slated for first week of September.

The meeting was to take up year’s extension to DSW (men) Emanual Nahar, DSW (women) Neena Capalash and associate DSW Ranjan Kumar, an issue which the executive body,

syndicate, could not take a decision on. Both the bodies are presided over by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

A section, in fact majority of them in senate and syndicate, are in favour of the extension. These three officials reportedly play a key role in conduct of student council elections.

The meeting saw attendance of two Punjab ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who rarely are seen in senate meetings; besides recently inducted Union BJP minister of state Som Parkash and local MP Kirron Kher.

Ahead of this meet, five new members were nominated by the chancellor, most of whom had close links with the BJP. Four of the new members attended the meeting.

The V-C ended the meeting abruptly stating the DSWs will not continue even as some senators demanded voting, arguing that more than half the members are in favour of extension.

“With your conduct, you have robbed the university of its honour. It is shameful,” former Union minister Pawan Bansal said in his speech. “The constitution of the university should not be ignored. What is the need to call meetings if you have to dictate your will?” said Punjab minister Bajwa.

Senator Navdeep Goyal said that all was being done to favour the ABVP in the student elections.

Similar views were expressed by senators Anu Chatrath, DPS Randhawa, Ashok Goyal and others.

A few neutral voices tried to calm down the raging senators. Former V-C RP Bambah said the three should continue till the polls and after that V-C can make new appointments. However, the pleas went unheard. Countering the allegations, senator Satya Pal Jain said, “The V-C should be authorised to take a decision.” Similar views were aired by Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, and MP Kirron Kher.

CALL FOR STRUCTURAL REFORMS OF SENATE

Union minister Som Parkash said the level of discussion was falling and called for restructuring of the governing bodies of the PU. He even referred to the abrogation of Article 370 to bolster his point that “bold steps are required for such changes”.

Many objected to his viewpoint. “The Union minister has tried to threaten us. They have majority in Parliament but here, they are ignoring the majority,” Bajwa said.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:28 IST