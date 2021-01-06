Public holiday on Jan 10 for local bodies polls

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:46 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a public holiday on January 10 on account of general election of municipal council/nagar panchayats in the areas of those urban local bodies where elections are scheduled to be held.

A spokesperson of the state government said that on January 10, all government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in Himachal and shops will remain closed on the said date.

“It will be a paid holiday for the daily-wage employees,” the official added.

A special casual leave may be given to employees working in different places in state but have a right to vote in the ULB by producing a certificate from the presiding officer concerned stating that the employee has actually cast his/her vote.