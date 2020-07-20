Pune district now ‘one unit’ for hospital bed availability with taskforce in place: collector

cities

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:16 IST

PUNE The district administration has appointed a special task-force to handle “bed management” in the city’s hospitals with the added impetus of and bringing down the case fatality rate.

Pune’s case fatality rate as of July 20 was at 2.6 per cent, as per data provided by the state health department.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram, addressing an online media briefing on the Covid-19 situation, said, “Panic had been created among citizens as some are not getting beds. We have decided to consider Pune district as a one whole unit. Right now, PMC area may have only one bed available, but neighbouring PCMC has 32 beds vacant. Some beds are available in the Cantonment hospitals. As all areas are connected to each other, it is has been decided to update the dashboard with Pune district as a whole unit. If citizens are not able to get a bed in one place, availability all over the district will now be there.”

Covid-only hospital plan

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “It has been decided that some private hospitals would be converted into exclusive Covid hospitals, and non-Covid patients would be relocated to non-Covid hospitals. The administration is working to shortlist which private hospitals would be for Covid treatment only.”

The district administration is also working to ensure medical facilities in rural areas so patients do not have to come to Pune as this will help ease the load on Pune’s health infrastructure.

Naval Kishore Ram said, “We have increased the number of beds in the ICUs and the number of beds with ventilator in Sassoon Hospital, Inlaks & Budhrani, and Dalvi hospital. At least 650 beds more beds will be added very soon across hospitals.”

Pawar prompt? Thackeray reviews Solapur situation

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and health minister Rajesh Tope visited Solapur on Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a review meeting with Solapur officials via video conferencing on Monday.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar confirmed the meeting with Thackeray and said many suggestions were made to the local administration as regards the Covid-19 situation.