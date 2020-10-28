e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 787 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Pune district reports 787 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: Pune district on Saturday reported 787 fresh Covid cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The district has reported 3.33 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which over 3 lakh have recovered, 6,639 declared dead and 24,033 are active cases.

Pune city reported 284 new cases taking the total count to 171,182 and 2 deaths taking the death toll to 3,892, while PCMC reported 190 new cases taking the final count to 84,054 and 3 deaths with 1,187 as death toll. Pune rural reported 313 new cases taking the final count to 76,356 and 2 deaths taking the death toll to 1,557, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 8,430 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 14.86 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 89.53%. Also, 6,738 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to over 16.60 lakh.

In addition, 91 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 44,094. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.62%. Out of 8,768,879 laboratory samples, 1,660,766 have been tested positive (18.94%) for Covid until Wednesday. Currently 2,528,544 people are in home quarantine and 12,988 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Republicans tell tech CEOs ‘free pass’ legal shield should end
Republicans tell tech CEOs ‘free pass’ legal shield should end
JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police
JEE Mains candidate in Assam, 4 more arrested for proxy exam writing: Police
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
Covid update: Aarogya Setu clarification; Sputnik V India trials; Delhi spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In