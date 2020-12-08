Pune is bandh in spirit... but sees mixed response for most of day

Dec 08, 2020

PUNE The “Bharat Bandh” called by a cross-section of political groups in support of agitating farmers in the country was a mixed response in Pune city on Tuesday.

Some of the major markets in the city, like Market yard, remained closed, but parts of the Laxmi road and Tulshibaug markets were functional.

Across the city, traders and shop owners kept their shops closed in the first half of the day, but later, resumed business.

The Federation of Traders Association of Pune (FTAP) had extended their support to the bandh, but several shops across the city remained open, claiming already having suffered a lot financially due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“There was a bit of worry among shop owners on Laxmi road about opening due to the Bharat Bandh. Half of the shop owners preferred to remain shut, but most opened. We have fully supported the protest and the strike called by farmers, but at the same time we cannot keep our shops closed anymore. There are heavy financial losses already due to four months of lockdown and we cannot afford to keep shops closed,” said Nitesh Chopada, secretary, Laxmi Road Ganpati Chowk Traders Association.

Similarly, vegetable traders at Market Yard kept their daily work on, as a few vegetable trucks arrived at the market.

“Usually on weekdays, we get vegetable supply of around 1,000 trucks. Today, 188 trucks arrived at the wholesale market. The attendance of loaders and other workers was also negligible. As vegetables are perishable goods, it cannot be stored for too long. Goods trucks which had already started their journey three days back cannot turn back. We have supported the farmers by keeping our trading open,” said Vilas Bhujbal, leader of the association of traders and commission agents at Market Yard.

In other prominent markets like Tulshibaug, Bohri Aali, Raviwar peth market and at Appa Balwant chowk a mixed response was seen during the day. Some remained closed for the first half and later on opened up for routine work.