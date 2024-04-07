 10 booked in IPL cricket match betting - Hindustan Times
10 booked in IPL cricket match betting

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 07, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The raid, led by Jadhav from Wakad police station and his team, resulted in the seizure of various items, cash and equipment worth of ₹6.58 lakh

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested 10 individuals from a private housing society for taking betting on IPL cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Kings Eleven Punjab.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 420,464,465,467,468,471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported on April 4, at around 11pm in Wakad area.

The accused have been identified as Surya Pratap Singh(18), Rajesh Chotalal Karbhau (25), Ranjit Sarju Makhiya (20), Shubham Pulsi Dharu (22), Tilesh Amitkumar Kureh(25), Jitu Navin Harpal (28), Rahulkuamar Prakash Kumar Urav (22), Yash Prasad Shahu (18), Kishan Manoj Popatani (22), Samaya Mahant (22) were arrested.

However, search is underway to track Kartik Ahuja and Ramu Boman.

Police said, as per the complaint filed by policeman Sunil Kate, police initiated the operation after learning about a large-scale cricket betting syndicate operating from a flat within a society in Wakad area.

The raid, led by Jadhav from Wakad police station and his team, resulted in the seizure of various items, cash and equipment worth of 6.58 lakh.

Jadhav said, “They might be part of larger cricket betting network and search regarding same is going on.’’

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 420,464,465,467,468,471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act.

