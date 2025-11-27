PUNE: After the leopard first sighted at Pune Airport nearly seven months ago was captured once again in recent CCTV footage, the search for the big cat has intensified with the forest department, Indian Air Force (IAF) and airport authorities jointly installing 10 new cameras to help pinpoint the animal’s movements within the premises. 10 new cameras installed to trace leopard at Pune Airport

Usually, the IAF limits the number of CCTV cameras allowed in the airport area due to security concerns. However, in view of recurrent leopard sightings, union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has instructed IAF officials to permit temporary expansion of surveillance till such time the animal is caught. Typically, any extension of surveillance requires high-level permission but officials have agreed to relax the norms temporarily due to the threat posed to aircraft movement and passenger safety. The newly installed cameras now provide wider coverage and stronger visual tracking to aid the joint operation.

The leopard’s presence has disrupted airport operations multiple times, and despite several measures by the forest department and IAF such as sealing old pipelines, placing cages, and increasing patrolling, its movements remain unpredictable.

Mohol has directed the IAF authorities to submit a proposal detailing temporary CCTV installations while including requirements for night-vision devices, motion sensors, and thermal-imaging equipment that may be necessary for future monitoring.

Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, Mohol said, “Pune Airport is an extremely sensitive and high-security zone. Therefore, aviation security remains our highest priority. I have issued clear instructions to all concerned agencies to work in complete coordination. Temporary expansion of CCTV coverage is essential to ensure that the leopard is traced quickly and operations remain safe.”

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest division, who is part of the joint team, highlighted the importance of using modern tools in the search. “Given the leopard’s elusive behaviour, traditional methods alone are no longer enough. Advanced technologies like night-vision equipment, ground sensors, and thermal devices will significantly improve our ability to track its movements,” he noted.