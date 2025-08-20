Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

10 web-linked breathalysers procured to check drink-driving cases

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 07:02 am IST

The machines are linked to the traffic control room, including the police commissionerate’s office, sharing data in real time. A positive reading will be logged automatically allowing the officer to generate a receipt and take immediate action.

Pune: The Pune city traffic police have introduced ten web-based breathalyser machines to curb drink-driving cases. The machines are linked to the traffic control room, including the police commissionerate’s office, sharing data in real time. A positive reading will be logged automatically allowing the officer to generate a receipt and take immediate action.

Ranchi, India – December 8, 2017:(FILE PIX) Ranchi police using breath analyser to check drunken driving in Ranchi , India, on Friday, December 08 , 2017. (Photo / Hindustan Times) REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE
Ranchi, India – December 8, 2017:(FILE PIX) Ranchi police using breath analyser to check drunken driving in Ranchi , India, on Friday, December 08 , 2017. (Photo / Hindustan Times) REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said, “If a field officer stops a suspected drunk driver and the test is confirmed positive, the system generates a digital record, allowing the officer to immediately issue a receipt and initiate legal proceedings. Negative results are also logged in the system, ensuring transparency and accuracy.”

“The technology enables senior officials to track every drink-driving case, and hold staff accountable for not taking action against violators,” a senior official said.

News / Cities / Pune / 10 web-linked breathalysers procured to check drink-driving cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On