10 web-linked breathalysers procured to check drink-driving cases

Pune: The Pune city traffic police have introduced ten web-based breathalyser machines to curb drink-driving cases. The machines are linked to the traffic control room, including the police commissionerate’s office, sharing data in real time. A positive reading will be logged automatically allowing the officer to generate a receipt and take immediate action. Ranchi, India – December 8, 2017:(FILE PIX) Ranchi police using breath analyser to check drunken driving in Ranchi , India, on Friday, December 08 , 2017. (Photo / Hindustan Times) REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said, “If a field officer stops a suspected drunk driver and the test is confirmed positive, the system generates a digital record, allowing the officer to immediately issue a receipt and initiate legal proceedings. Negative results are also logged in the system, ensuring transparency and accuracy.”

“The technology enables senior officials to track every drink-driving case, and hold staff accountable for not taking action against violators,” a senior official said.