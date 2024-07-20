1000 cusecs water to be released from Khadakwasla dam

With the Khadakwasla dam water level touching nearly 80 per cent storage, the water resources department will be releasing 1000 cusec water from the reservoir on Sunday. This will be the first water release from the dam this season. The water will be released to Mutha Right Canal, and accordingly advisory has been issued for citizens, said Shweta Kurhade, executive engineer, Khadakwasla Irrigation Department. As per the data by the India Meteorological Department, in the Khadkwasla dam cluster, Temghar recorded the highest 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. (HT PHOTO)

The heavy rainfall in July has increased water storage in four dams under the Khadkwasla water cluster to 45.50 per cent, totaling 13.26 TMC of water. Last year on the same day it was recorded at 41.93 per cent. As per the data by the India Meteorological Department, in the Khadkwasla dam cluster, Temghar recorded the highest 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. However, with the increased water flow, the dam water level in Khadakwasla increased significantly. As per the data by the irrigation department with 1.40 TMC water, the water storage in Khadakwasla Dam has reached 70.90 per cent. That leads the authorities to start a water discharge into the canal.

“With this release, the water level will be increased in the canal flowing from various areas in Pune. Hence the irrigation department has issued an advisory for citizens and asked them not to get down into the canal,” Kurhade said.

While Khadakwasla nearing 80 per cent of water storage, Panshet also crossed 50 per cent of water storage capacity. On July 20, Panshet recorded 52.59 per cent water storage at 5.60 TMC of water. While Warasgaon and Temghar have recorded 39.11 and 33.72 per cent water storage respectively. The collective water level in dam projects in the Pune division was recorded as 37.87 per cent, which was at 33.61 per cent last year at the same time.

The Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams which are major sources of drinking water in Pune and Pimpari Chinchwad cities recorded the water level at 28.62 percent and 35.33 percent respectively. In the upcoming days, the water level is expected to rise further in all dams as the district continues to receive light to moderate-level rainfall, with higher intensity in catchment areas.