1,096 electricity theft cases lodged in Pune district

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune region has come down aggressively on electricity thefts in Pune district, as special squads have been formed to catch culprits around the district.

In the last 45 days, 1,096 cases of electricity theft were caught by these squads which were electricity supply of worth ₹3.99 crore. These squads found out the illegal theft of electricity majorly in Bhosari, Pimpri, Kothrud, Parvati, Kedgaon, Nagar road, Padmavati and Rasta peth areas.

The MSEDCL Pune region has started a special drive to search, identify and then act against the electricity theft in the district since December 2020.

In this drive three types of electricity supply thefts are checked residential, commercial, and industrial. Those found guilty under this drive have acted under section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003.

“We are giving required electricity supply for all the three types residential, commercial and industrial units. However, people are stealing the electricity in illegal ways, so this drive was started by us with special squads formed. Of the total 1,096 theft cases found in the Pune district till now, in 194 cases a fine of ₹59 lakh is recovered by the squad members. While in the past one week, a total of 240 engineers and our staff continued the special drive in Pune district at various areas – Wagholi, Tathwade highway, Pimple Nilakh, Hinjewadi, Bhekrainagar, Manjari, Undri Pisoli, Warje, Katraj and other areas,” said Ankush Nale, MSEDCL Pune regional director.

“The squads found out the illegal theft of electricity majorly in Bhosari, Pimpri, Kothrud, Parvati, Kedgaon, Nagar Road, Padmavati and Rasta Peth areas. In this last week’s drive, we have found 142 theft cases worth ₹53 lakhs. We are taking action against the people found stealing the electricity under section 135 of Indian Electricity Act, 2003. Also, we are lodging police complaints against some of them who are not paying full payment of electricity theft done by them. It is dangerous to do electricity supply theft and could harm someone’s life, people should legally apply for an electric meter and get their own electricity supply. We will continue with our drive across the Pune district.” added Nale.

Talking about this issue Atul Namekar secretary of Sinhagad road - Warje residents association said, “In our area there are many illegal electricity supply connections taken by the public, I have personally complained about some of them. Few months during the lockdown period, a person was electrified while connecting an illegal electricity supply, but he luckily survived from the shock. It is very risky to play with the electricity supply, so I appeal to citizens not to do such unlawful activities.”