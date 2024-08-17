10-yr-old girl with learning difficulty traced by Pune police

A 10-year-old girl with learning difficulty, who had gone missing from her Bibwewadi residence since Wednesday afternoon, was traced from Kondhwa on Thursday night. More than 500 police officers, crime branch personnel, beat marshalls and RCPs, were pressed into the search operation. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the Bibwewadi and Katraj areas and identified that the girl had been in the Katraj area. A suspect was also seen in the footage. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After her disappearance, her family searched for her but could not locate her. A missing report was filed at the Bibwewadi police station, and a probe was ordered. The police reviewed CCTV footage from the Bibwewadi and Katraj areas and identified that the girl had been in the Katraj area. A suspect was also seen in the footage. Meanwhile, the police circulated information and the photograph of the missing girl on social media.

DCP (Zone V) R Raja confirmed that the girl had been found. “The girl had gone missing at around 2 pm on Wednesday and her family members had lodged a missing report at the Bibwewadi police station. We launched a search operation and checked footage from multiple CCTV cameras to trace the girl’s location,” he said.

CP Amitesh Kumar visited Katraj Chowk around 11 pm on Thursday with senior officers to speed up the search operation.

The police team is being lauded with ₹1 lakh cash reward. The safety of women and children is a matter of top priority for the Pune police, the statement said.