11,000 two-wheeler riders fined in two months for distracted riding

In a crackdown on distracted driving/riding, the Pune traffic police have booked around 11,000 two-wheeler riders for using mobile phones while riding during February and March 2026. By comparison, 42,838 such two-wheeler riders were penalised across 2025 and 24,724 across 2024. First-time offenders are fined ₹1,000 while repeat offenders face a steep ₹10,000 penalty. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Officials said that the penalties have been structured to prevent repeat offences. First-time offenders are fined ₹1,000 while repeat offenders face a steep ₹10,000 penalty. According to the traffic branch, the figures reflect intensified enforcement efforts and a continued push to improve road safety across the city. The crackdown, conducted in January and February, is part of a special drive aimed at reducing road accidents and improving traffic discipline in the city. According to officials, using a mobile phone while driving/riding has emerged as a significant cause of accidents as it distracts riders and increases risks for both pedestrians and other commuters. The police intensified checks at major junctions, signals and busy stretches across Pune to identify violators.

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil said that those talking on mobile phones while driving/riding not only endanger their own lives but also pose a serious threat to others on the road. “Citizens must strictly follow traffic rules for their own safety as well as that of others,” he said.

“Citizens’ participation through the PTP app has majorly strengthened traffic enforcement in Pune. Every complaint helps us identify violations faster and take prompt action, making roads safer and more disciplined for all commuters. Active public involvement is crucial for improving traffic management. We encourage more citizens to use the PTP app and report violations responsibly so that together, we can ensure smoother and safer roads across the city,” he said.

During the drive, traffic personnel deployed at key locations intercepted errant two-wheeler riders. Many repeat offenders were booked and in many cases, higher fines were imposed. Police officials said that special teams were formed and CCTV cameras were also used to identify violations.

The police collected fines amounting to around ₹6 lakh during the enforcement period. Officials noted that despite repeated awareness campaigns, a large number of two-wheeler riders continue to use mobile phones while riding, which remains a matter of concern.

The traffic police have warned that the enforcement will continue in the coming weeks. They have urged citizens to avoid distractions while driving and follow traffic rules to reduce accidents in the city. Officials added that similar action in the past has resulted in thousands of penalties, indicating a worrying trend of increasing mobile phone usage while driving. The police have appealed to riders to cooperate and prioritise road safety.